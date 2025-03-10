IGP condemns Kohat attack, pledges to eliminate terrorism

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Two Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officers were killed in a terrorist attack near Tanda Dam in Kohat district on Monday morning.

Unidentified assailants opened fire on ASI Ghulam Mustafa and Havaldar Zahid Rehman while they were on their way to the office on a motorcycle. Both officers died on the spot.

IGP KP, Zulfiqar Hameed directed the Additional IGP CTD to form special investigation teams to ensure the attackers are brought to justice. IGP condemned the attack and said that such cowardly acts cannot demoralize the police force.

He emphasized that the sacrifices of police officers will not go in vain and reaffirmed the commitment to continue the fight against terrorism until the last terrorist is eliminated.