IGP Condemns Kohat Attack, Pledges To Eliminate Terrorism
Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2025 | 01:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Two Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officers were killed in a terrorist attack near Tanda Dam in Kohat district on Monday morning.
Unidentified assailants opened fire on ASI Ghulam Mustafa and Havaldar Zahid Rehman while they were on their way to the office on a motorcycle. Both officers died on the spot.
IGP KP, Zulfiqar Hameed directed the Additional IGP CTD to form special investigation teams to ensure the attackers are brought to justice. IGP condemned the attack and said that such cowardly acts cannot demoralize the police force.
He emphasized that the sacrifices of police officers will not go in vain and reaffirmed the commitment to continue the fight against terrorism until the last terrorist is eliminated.
Recent Stories
Former Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Iftikhar Ahmed Sirohey Laid to Rest in I ..
TECNO Unveils Cutting-Edge AI Innovations at MWC Barcelona 2025
Metal Park launches AED110m Storage Hub in KEZAD
International Charity Organisation distributes 7,500 iftar meals daily across UA ..
Al Etihad Payments, Visa announce 'Jaywan- Visa' co-badging partnership
Expand North Star 2025 global promotional campaign kicks off in US
Why is winning team of ICC Champions Trophy given a white coat?
GPSSA clarifies conditions for Emiratis purchasing service years for early retir ..
Mubadala completes sale of its stake in Calisen
Borouge annual dividend yield at 6.7%, offering strong investor returns
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IGP condemns Kohat attack, pledges to eliminate terrorism6 minutes ago
-
Juice bottling plant sealed16 minutes ago
-
Former Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Iftikhar Ahmed Sirohey Laid to Rest in Islamabad26 minutes ago
-
37 gamblers held26 minutes ago
-
DC takes strict action against artificial price hikes, ends middleman role in supply chain56 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz, Bilawal set to meet today1 hour ago
-
Crackdown on profiteers: 7,473 inspections conducted, hefty fines imposed:1 hour ago
-
ANF recovers 311 kg drugs in 8 operations1 hour ago
-
Alhamra receives iconic portrait of Nahid Siddiqui in a tribute to artistic legacy1 hour ago
-
Govt taking steps to facilitate people on priority : PML-N Leader1 hour ago
-
Two CTD policemen killed in terrorist attack in Kohat1 hour ago
-
Two persons die, another injured in road mishap2 hours ago