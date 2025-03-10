Open Menu

IGP Condemns Kohat Attack, Pledges To Eliminate Terrorism

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2025 | 01:40 PM

IGP condemns Kohat attack, pledges to eliminate terrorism

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Two Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officers were killed in a terrorist attack near Tanda Dam in Kohat district on Monday morning.

Unidentified assailants opened fire on ASI Ghulam Mustafa and Havaldar Zahid Rehman while they were on their way to the office on a motorcycle. Both officers died on the spot.

IGP KP, Zulfiqar Hameed directed the Additional IGP CTD to form special investigation teams to ensure the attackers are brought to justice. IGP condemned the attack and said that such cowardly acts cannot demoralize the police force.

He emphasized that the sacrifices of police officers will not go in vain and reaffirmed the commitment to continue the fight against terrorism until the last terrorist is eliminated.

Recent Stories

Former Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Iftikhar A ..

Former Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Iftikhar Ahmed Sirohey Laid to Rest in I ..

26 minutes ago
 TECNO Unveils Cutting-Edge AI Innovations at MWC B ..

TECNO Unveils Cutting-Edge AI Innovations at MWC Barcelona 2025

30 minutes ago
 Metal Park launches AED110m Storage Hub in KEZAD

Metal Park launches AED110m Storage Hub in KEZAD

31 minutes ago
 International Charity Organisation distributes 7,5 ..

International Charity Organisation distributes 7,500 iftar meals daily across UA ..

46 minutes ago
 Al Etihad Payments, Visa announce 'Jaywan- Visa' c ..

Al Etihad Payments, Visa announce 'Jaywan- Visa' co-badging partnership

46 minutes ago
 Expand North Star 2025 global promotional campaign ..

Expand North Star 2025 global promotional campaign kicks off in US

1 hour ago
Why is winning team of ICC Champions Trophy given ..

Why is winning team of ICC Champions Trophy given a white coat?

1 hour ago
 GPSSA clarifies conditions for Emiratis purchasing ..

GPSSA clarifies conditions for Emiratis purchasing service years for early retir ..

2 hours ago
 Mubadala completes sale of its stake in Calisen

Mubadala completes sale of its stake in Calisen

2 hours ago
 Borouge annual dividend yield at 6.7%, offering st ..

Borouge annual dividend yield at 6.7%, offering strong investor returns

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2025

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan