IGP Condoles Martyred Constable Junaidullah At Karak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 05:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi visited district Karak last late night and condoled the sad demise of constable Junaidullah who embraced martyrdom at Gardi Banda Takht-e-Nusrate during polio vaccination campaign.

The IGP paid glowing tributes to the professional commitment and devotion to duty of shaheed constable Junaidullah and tamed his bravery and gallantry act as a beacon of light to be emulated by the force jawans.

The IGP maintained that the precious sacrifice rendered by the shaheed Junaidullah will not go waste and the killers involved in this case would be arrested very soon and would be proceeded as per law of the land. The IGP directed the concerned police high ups present on the occasion to take full care of the family members of shaheed Junaidullah and provide police shaheed package to the heirs of shaheed on urgent basis.

The IGP vowed that police will not hesitate of offering more sacrifices for the larger interest of the nation and protection of lives and property of the general public.

Later on the IGP Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi presided over a high level meeting of police officers in district Karak in which the prevailing law and order situation, impending challenges and the steps taken were thoroughly debated upon.

The IGP appreciated the sacrifices and arrangements made by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police during the ongoing polio vaccination campaign and reiterated his pledge that those creating hurdles in maintenance of law and order and taking law into their hands would be dealt with iron hands. The IGP strictly directed the participants of the meeting to adopt stringent security measures and ensure full proof security of the polio vaccination teams. They were also directed to tighten the noose around the neck of the killers of Shaheed Junaidullah and bring them to book at all costs.

The meeting also took notice of the increasing Gas theft cases in the district Karak and constituted three teams, at tehsil level under the supervision of concerted DSP, to arrest the accused involved in these cases. The IGP directed the participants to send performance report in this regard to CPO on regular basis. In the light of directives of the IGP search operations were carried out by the Karak police in which 16 accused wanted to the police in Gas theft cases were arrested. As per latest report the operation was still going on with full swing against the gas thieves.

Regional Police Officer Kohat Hafiz Tayyab Cheema, DPO Karak Irfanullah, DPO Kohat Javed Khan, DPO Hangu Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, CTD and other Regional Police Officers attended the meeting.

