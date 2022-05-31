UrduPoint.com

IGP Condoles With Family Of Martyred Constable

Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2022 | 03:14 PM

IGP condoles with family of martyred constable

Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Tuesday visited the city and condoled with the family of martyred police constable Mudassar Iqbal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Tuesday visited the city and condoled with the family of martyred police constable Mudassar Iqbal.

The IGP visited the residence of Constable Mudassar Iqbal in Chak No 129-RB and expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over his sad demise.

Earlier, he also laid a floral wreath on the grave of the martyred constable and offered Fateha .

Regional Police Officer Babar Sarfraz Alappa, City Police Officer Ali Nasir Rizwi andothers were also present.

More Stories From Pakistan

