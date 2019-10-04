UrduPoint.com
IGP Condoles With Family Of SI Ahmad Ali

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 09:00 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Arif Nawaz Khan, while expressing his grief over the sad demise of sub-inspector Ahmad Ali during duty at Central Police Office (CPO), said that policemen who laid their lives while performing duties were an asset to the department

He said that welfare of their families would be ensured at any cost. He directed the Additional IG Welfare and Finance to immediately pay the burial expenses to his family and ensure clearance of the outstanding dues of the deceased without any delay.

SI Ahmad Ali deputed at Investigation Branch CPO died on Friday early morning due to cardiac arrest. His funeral prayers were offered at Chak No 238/RB Awan Wala Faisalabad.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

