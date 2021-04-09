IGP conducts surprise visit of Nilore police station, directs for friendly police ecology

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman conducted surprise visit of Nilore police station and directed all police officials to behave decently with those visiting police station.

He checked conditions of locks-up, front desk of police station, police record and also observed the process of dealing with public.

He inquired visitors about the attitude of policemen and facilitation to them in registration of their complaints.

He met with the police officials as well as jawans, listened to their problems and gave directions to immediately resolve them.

IGP directed all police staff to adopt courteous attitude with citizens and ensue decent policing culture.

He asked the police officials to brief their staff about decent policing steps before assigning them any duty and ensure complete implementation on them.

The IGP directed to properly maintain record of SHO office, Muharrar office, store room, record room and ensure cleanliness of wash rooms.

Islamabad police chief asked to ensure implementation on SOPs against coronavirus and submit challans of cases in the relevant courts after transparent investigation on them.

He directed for immediate registration of First Information Reports (FIRs) and avoid unnecessary delay on them.

He said Islamabad police is following the policy of zero tolerance against corrupt as well as sluggish policemen and such elements would have to face disciplinary action.