UrduPoint.com

IGP Conducts Surprise Visit To Mattani Police Station

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2023 | 06:00 PM

IGP conducts surprise visit to Mattani Police Station

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akhtar Hayat Khan, made an unannounced visit to the Mattani police station located in the suburbs of Peshawar on Tuesday.

During his visit, the IGP inspected the cleanliness of the police station, checked the functionality of the CCTV cameras, and reviewed the security measures in place.

He also examined various registers and reviewed the registration of cases.

The surprise visit by the IGP is part of the government's efforts to ensure the provision of better services to the public by the police force.

The IGP stressed the importance of maintaining high standards of cleanliness and security in police stations, as it is crucial for building public trust in the police force.

The visit was also aimed at ensuring that police officers were following proper procedures and guidelines when registering cases. He urged police officers to be diligent in their work and ensure that justice is delivered to the citizens.

The IGP's surprise visit has been praised by the public and is seen as a step towards improving the performance and accountability of the police force in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Police Station Visit Government

Recent Stories

Dubai South collaborates with dnata to establish s ..

Dubai South collaborates with dnata to establish seamless connectivity at cargo ..

21 minutes ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak, a global icon in promoting fe ..

Fatima bint Mubarak, a global icon in promoting female empowerment and gender eq ..

36 minutes ago
 Khalifa Fund announces winner of CEO Programme

Khalifa Fund announces winner of CEO Programme

1 hour ago
 MFNCA issues guide to promote culture of political ..

MFNCA issues guide to promote culture of political participation

1 hour ago
 Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Scholars Programme awards ..

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Scholars Programme awards 26 UAE students

1 hour ago
 SBP to meet on Thursday to make decision about mon ..

SBP to meet on Thursday to make decision about monetary policy

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.