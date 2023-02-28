IGP conducts surprise visit to Mattani Police Station

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akhtar Hayat Khan, made an unannounced visit to the Mattani police station located in the suburbs of Peshawar on Tuesday.

During his visit, the IGP inspected the cleanliness of the police station, checked the functionality of the CCTV cameras, and reviewed the security measures in place.

He also examined various registers and reviewed the registration of cases.

The surprise visit by the IGP is part of the government's efforts to ensure the provision of better services to the public by the police force.

The IGP stressed the importance of maintaining high standards of cleanliness and security in police stations, as it is crucial for building public trust in the police force.

The visit was also aimed at ensuring that police officers were following proper procedures and guidelines when registering cases. He urged police officers to be diligent in their work and ensure that justice is delivered to the citizens.

The IGP's surprise visit has been praised by the public and is seen as a step towards improving the performance and accountability of the police force in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.