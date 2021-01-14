UrduPoint.com
IGP Congratulates DPO Sheikhpura On Safe Recovery Of Child

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 09:20 AM

IGP congratulates DPO Sheikhpura on safe recovery of child

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :IG Punjab Inam Ghani has said that Punjab Police is working day and night to ensure safety of the people and operations against anti-social elements are continuing.

He said this while congratulating DPO Sheikhupura Ghulam Mubashir Mekan and his team on the recovery of an 8-year-old child.

Informing the details, DPO Sheikhupura said that two days ago, 8-year-old Samar Abbas, a resident of Sharqpur area of Tridewali village, had gone missing from his house.

After that Sharqpur police station was informed on which the police took timely action and started searching for the child. DPO Sheikhupura formed teams to search the child under the supervision of SDPO Ferozwala Ghulam Dastgir Khan.

Sheikhupura police also announced a reward for information leading to the search for the child.

As a result of police night and day hard work, SHO Sharqpur police station traced the child from Fatowala area and handed him over to his parents.

More Stories From Pakistan

