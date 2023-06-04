IGP consoles with relatives of two brothers, died in Millat Park

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Sunday visited the house of two young brothers who died in Millat Park, met the children's father, dear relatives and consoled them.

He examined all the evidence of the incident personally and inquired about the progress of the investigation from the police officers present at the spot.

The IGP, while consoling the father and mother of the children, said that the Punjab Police was standing with the victim's family in this difficult hour. He added that the investigation was going on from all aspects of the incident, the real facts would come out after the postmortem report.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that the police would continue their efforts until the victim's family was satisfied.

Earlier, Dr. Usman Anwar had taken notice of the case of the bodies of two young brothers being recovered from the flour drum of the house from Millat Park and sought a report from CCPO Lahore.

The IGP while ordering a complete investigation of the incident from all aspects said that the causes of death of the children should be determined in the light of the evidence and medical report keeping in mind all aspects including accident and murder.