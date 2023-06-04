UrduPoint.com

IGP Consoles With Relatives Of Two Brothers, Died In Millat Park

Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2023 | 09:21 PM

IGP consoles with relatives of two brothers, died in Millat Park

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Sunday visited the house of two young brothers who died in Millat Park, met the children's father, dear relatives and consoled them.

He examined all the evidence of the incident personally and inquired about the progress of the investigation from the police officers present at the spot.

The IGP, while consoling the father and mother of the children, said that the Punjab Police was standing with the victim's family in this difficult hour. He added that the investigation was going on from all aspects of the incident, the real facts would come out after the postmortem report.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that the police would continue their efforts until the victim's family was satisfied.

Earlier, Dr. Usman Anwar had taken notice of the case of the bodies of two young brothers being recovered from the flour drum of the house from Millat Park and sought a report from CCPO Lahore.

The IGP while ordering a complete investigation of the incident from all aspects said that the causes of death of the children should be determined in the light of the evidence and medical report keeping in mind all aspects including accident and murder.

Related Topics

Lahore Accident Murder Police Punjab Died Young Progress Sunday Family All From Flour

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of ‘Childhood Care ..

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of ‘Childhood Care Conference’

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance participates in 10th Global Fo ..

Ministry of Finance participates in 10th Global Forum Competent Authorities Conf ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Islamic Bank launches DIB ‘alt’, ultimat ..

Dubai Islamic Bank launches DIB ‘alt’, ultimate digital banking experience f ..

4 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi appoints Mariam Al-Obaidli as Man ..

Bodour Al Qasimi appoints Mariam Al-Obaidli as Managing Director of Kalimat Grou ..

4 hours ago
 Magnitude 6 earthquake jolts Eastern Indonesia

Magnitude 6 earthquake jolts Eastern Indonesia

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Tonga on Independ ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Tonga on Independence Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.