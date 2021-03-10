UrduPoint.com
IGP Constitutes Committee To Probe Student's Encounter In Sukkur

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

IGP constitutes committee to probe student's encounter in Sukkur

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar Wednesday formed an inquiry committee to probe into an allegedly fake police encounter of a student Muhammad Irfan in Sukkur.

The inquiry committee, comprising additional IGP Hyderabad region as chairman and Deputy IGP Zulfiqar Larik and Senior Superintendent of Police Amjad Sheikh as members, had been given seven days to furnish a comprehensive report.

The committee would ascertain the genuineness or otherwise of the case first information report number 11/2021 under Section 353/324/34 PPC at Police Station Jhangro District Sukkur, read the orders issued by the Sindh police chief.

It has been assigned to verify the criminal history of killed student and also to ascertain any irregularity and criminal liability of Sukkur police.

Earlier, the father and brother of deceased had claimed that the encounter was fake besides social media users also protested against the alleged fake encounter.

More Stories From Pakistan

