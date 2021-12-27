UrduPoint.com

IGP Continues Open Kutchery To Provide Relief To Islooiites

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 06:51 PM

IGP continues open kutchery to provide relief to Islooiites

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus continued 'open kutchery' on Monday to provide relief to the federal capital residents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus continued 'open kutchery' on Monday to provide relief to the Federal capital residents.

A large number people shared their problems and queries with IGP, a news release said.

IGP Islamabad after listening the problems of citizens directed the concerned officers for their immediate solution on the spot.

He asked the police officers to submit the report by taking legal action in the given time frame on marked applications.

Ahsan Younus said "It is our prime responsibility to use all available resources to provide protection to the lives and property of the citizens and to resolve their problems on priority basis."He said citizens, at Open Kutchery, should be treated in a respectful manner and their trust on police department to be won through resolving their issues. Holding the open court will also ensure self-accountability, he added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police All Court

Recent Stories

UAE expresses solidarity with Brazil, offers condo ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Brazil, offers condolences over flood victims

9 minutes ago
 London police investigate Indian man who intruded ..

London police investigate Indian man who intruded into Queens' castle

38 minutes ago
 ADAFSA conducts 149,401 inspection visits to food ..

ADAFSA conducts 149,401 inspection visits to food and agricultural, facilities d ..

39 minutes ago
 Emirates SkyCargo transports 600 million doses of ..

Emirates SkyCargo transports 600 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines

51 minutes ago
 PTCL launches cutting-edge cyber security services ..

PTCL launches cutting-edge cyber security services for corporate customers

53 minutes ago
 Ulema, society role crucial to reduce girls' dropo ..

Ulema, society role crucial to reduce girls' dropout rate through awareness, saf ..

22 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.