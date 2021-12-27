IGP continues open kutchery to provide relief to Islooiites

(@FahadShabbir)

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus continued 'open kutchery' on Monday to provide relief to the federal capital residents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus continued 'open kutchery' on Monday to provide relief to the Federal capital residents.

A large number people shared their problems and queries with IGP, a news release said.

IGP Islamabad after listening the problems of citizens directed the concerned officers for their immediate solution on the spot.

He asked the police officers to submit the report by taking legal action in the given time frame on marked applications.

Ahsan Younus said "It is our prime responsibility to use all available resources to provide protection to the lives and property of the citizens and to resolve their problems on priority basis."He said citizens, at Open Kutchery, should be treated in a respectful manner and their trust on police department to be won through resolving their issues. Holding the open court will also ensure self-accountability, he added.