IGP cuts cake with Christian employees in connection with Easter

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :A special ceremony was organized for the Christian employees of Punjab police at the Central Police Office in connection with the Easter festival, in which IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar cut a cake with the Christian employees and paid tribute to their services.

The IGP said that Punjab police highly valued the services of Christian employees serving in Punjab police as they were a valuable asset of the department.

Dr Usman Anwar said that Christian citizens had played a very important role in the construction and development of Pakistani society and their services especially in education, health and defense and other sectors were commendable.

The IG Punjab said that on the occasion of Easter, the Punjab police ensured foolproof security arrangements at Christian places of worship and entertainment places across the province, due to which Christian citizens celebrated their festival in a peaceful environment.

He said that the Punjab police would continue to take measures on a priority basis for the welfare of its Christian employees.

The Christian employees thanked IG Punjab for organizing a special event.

DIG establishment Dr Inaam Waheed and AIG Admin & Security Amara Athar along with other officers were also present on this occasion.