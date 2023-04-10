Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

IGP Cuts Cake With Christian Employees In Connection With Easter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2023 | 11:04 PM

IGP cuts cake with Christian employees in connection with Easter

A special ceremony was organized for the Christian employees of Punjab police at the Central Police Office in connection with the Easter festival, in which IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar cut a cake with the Christian employees and paid tribute to their services

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :A special ceremony was organized for the Christian employees of Punjab police at the Central Police Office in connection with the Easter festival, in which IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar cut a cake with the Christian employees and paid tribute to their services.

The IGP said that Punjab police highly valued the services of Christian employees serving in Punjab police as they were a valuable asset of the department.

Dr Usman Anwar said that Christian citizens had played a very important role in the construction and development of Pakistani society and their services especially in education, health and defense and other sectors were commendable.

The IG Punjab said that on the occasion of Easter, the Punjab police ensured foolproof security arrangements at Christian places of worship and entertainment places across the province, due to which Christian citizens celebrated their festival in a peaceful environment.

He said that the Punjab police would continue to take measures on a priority basis for the welfare of its Christian employees.

The Christian employees thanked IG Punjab for organizing a special event.

DIG establishment Dr Inaam Waheed and AIG Admin & Security Amara Athar along with other officers were also present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Education Punjab Christian Event

Recent Stories

58 inspectors promoted to DSP rank

58 inspectors promoted to DSP rank

32 seconds ago
 Govt firmly upholds supremacy of Parliament: Inter ..

Govt firmly upholds supremacy of Parliament: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Kh ..

34 seconds ago
 28 new Corona cases reported in last 24 hours: NIH ..

28 new Corona cases reported in last 24 hours: NIH

1 minute ago
 Second phase of Polio vaccination drive concludes

Second phase of Polio vaccination drive concludes

1 minute ago
 Sanaullah condemns Quetta blast; expresses sorrow ..

Sanaullah condemns Quetta blast; expresses sorrow over loss of lives

1 minute ago
 World Bank Group President revises 2023 global gro ..

World Bank Group President revises 2023 global growth outlook upward to 2%

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.