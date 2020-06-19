IGP delivers lecture about best policing practices in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi has said that as per traditions and aspiration of the local people, best policing are being promoted in the merged districts.

He said that Levies and Khasadars have been fully merged in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police with all incentives of ranks and file.

We are indebted to the bravery, valour and courage exhibited by the proud tribal people on every challenging occasion which will go a long way in the annals of the history, he added.

He expressed these views while delivering a lecture at an online seminar on "Policing in the Merged Districts" held under the auspices of Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies, University of Peshawar.

In the seminar, IGP delivered thought provoking speech to the hundreds of students of various departments of university including Political Science, International Relations, Journalism and Peace and Conflict Studies etc.

The IGP informed the students that best policing are being extended in the merged districts due to which terrorism incidents in 2020 have decreased by 50%, terror financing by 75%, extortion, target killing and kidnapping for ransom by 75%, 80% and 100% respectively as compared to 2019 which has no parallel in the past.

Likewise, the attacks on police and other LEAs have decreased by 70% and 50% respectively as compared to the corresponding period of the year 2019.

The IGP further informed the students that Rs. 450 million, from the approved Rs. 7377.25 million under the umbrella PC-I, have already been released for the purchase of land for construction of Police establishments in NMDs.

413 Kanals of land has been identified and acquisition is in progress for construction of 28 police stations, 54 police posts and offices of CTD and Special Branch.

He also informed that the procurement of uniform, vehicles, security and communication equipment, at a total cost of Rs 1.608 billion, will be completed during the current financial year (2019-20).

The IGP disclosed that Levies and Khasadars have been absorbed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police and a comprehensive training programme has been prepared for them and their online training programme would be launched shortly. Besides this he further said that police jawans are being equipped with latest weapons.

In the lecture the IGP also dwelt at length about the police performance against drug peddlers and arms smuggling also remained up to the mark during the last five months.

He said that police recovered 565.2 kg Charas, 159.341 kg Heroin and 115.85 kg opium in Khyber district, 49.478kg Charas, 3.278kg Heroin, 3.995kg Opium and 55gm ICE in Bajaur, 12.763kg Charas, 4.180kg Heroin, 38.640kg Opium and 73gm ICE in Mohmand district, 40376gm Charas in North Waziristan district, 17.790gm Charas and 2000gm Heroin in South Waziristan district, 201.3gm Charas, 11kg Opium and 12gm ICE in Orakzai district.

The students asked various questions from the IGP concerning the writ of the police, completion of developmental projects and confronting problems in their respective areas which were answered by the IGP to their entire satisfaction.

The IGP said that safe guarding the rights of the people of the merged districts and extending services at their door steps was his top priority and assured that he will strive hard for its effective solution.