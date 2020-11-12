IGP delivers online lecture to students, faculty of FATA university

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Sana Ullah Abbasi Thursday said that merger of tribal districts would change the destiny of tribal people especially of young generation.

While delivering an online lecture to the students and faculty members of FATA University Darra Adam Khel Kohat, the IGP dwelt at length on the steps taken by the government for bringing revolutionary changes in the lives of its dwellers.

The IGP maintained that the people of area fought shoulder to shoulder alongwith the security forces and eliminated the menace of terrorism and rendered unprecedented sacrifices for durable peace and tranquility in the area.

He said after merger of these areas in the province, writ of all institutions particularly of police and judiciary had been extended there and restored all their fundamental rights as enshrined in the constitution of the country.

The IGP revealed that in the first leg 29000 levies and Khasadars have been absorbed in the police force and in the second leg their training was in full swing.

The IGP hoped that with the enlistment of educated young local people the police force of the NMDs will emerge as a professional police force.

He further said that CTD, Special Branch and Highways Police hadbeen extended to NMDs which had strengthened the security apparatus in the area.

The Police chief pointed out that with the extension of judiciary system the fundamentalhuman rights had been restored.

The IGP disclosed that 70 percent population of our country consist of young generation particularly the bright students and said that they can contribute a lot forbringing prosperity and development in the country and urged upon them to comeforward and play their pivotal role in the stability and development of the country.

Students of the university asked different questions about FATA Merger which the IGP KP replied in detail and upto their utmost satisfaction.

It is worth mentioning that a large number of students from NMDs participated in the online lecture and more thousands of people watched the online lecture on social media.