IGP delivers online lecture to students, faculty members of University of S&T Bannu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi Thursday said that seven thousand female candidates had applied for enlistment in the police force and the process would be completed in coming month of January.

This, he said, while delivering an online lecture to the students and faculty members of University of Science and Technology Bannu.

In his lecture the IGP KP draw a picture of the past and bright future of the tribal belt as well as the steps taken and future plan of action of the government.

The IGP informed the participants that after merger writ of all institutions particularly of police and judiciary had been extended there and were performing duties with missionary zeal and spirit.

He also threw light on the performance of police, registration of FIRs, investigation, training and development of infrastructure and capacity building of the police.

He disclosed that so far 3365 FIRs had been registered in the merged districts which included 521 in Bajaur district, 463 in Mohmand, 776 in Khyber, 238 in Orakzai, 761 in Kurram, 292 in North Waziristan and 314 in South Waziristan.

The IGP further went on to say that besides registration of FIRs the police were also receiving hallmark achievements against the narcotics peddlers on daily basis.

The police so far in these areas had recovered huge cache of narcotics worth millions of Rupees in international market.

The IGP explained in his lecture that police recovered 1488.245kg charas, 327.058kg opium, 405.245 kg herion, 6.

707 kg Ice and 21 bottles and 27 liter of liquor.

Similarly, in action against illegal arms a large number of recoveries has been made. It includes seizure of 115 Klashnikovs, 64 Pashpasha, 6 Bren Guns, 1 Kalakov, 214 Pistols, 76 Rifles, 5 Shot Guns, 72 Rocket Launchers, 11 Hand Grenades, 317 Dynamites, 23 Detonators and 12455 Rounds of different bores.

Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi informed in his lecture that tribal people have full rights to change its destiny and he foresee a very bright and prosperous future of its dwellers.

He further maintained that the young generation particularly the brilliant committed students can play a decisive role to bring these areas at par with the rest of the country and thus a new era of development would be started in these area.

The IGP revealed that so far 28 police stations had been established, Shakas police training center is near its completion and SP investigation posts have been sanctioned in all merged districts.

The IGP further updated the students that despite Covid-19 and other financial constraints, government had sanctioned one billion Rupees for police infrastructure and purchasing of vehicles and necessary order had been placed to the relevant firms / companies for purchasing of latest arms and equipment.

Students of the university asked different questions about FATA Merger which the IGP KP replied in detailed and upto their utmost satisfaction.

It is worth mentioning that a large number of students from NMDs participated in the online lecture and thousands of people watched the online lecture on social media.