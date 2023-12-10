IGP, DG NAB call on Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Inspector General Police (IGP) Sindh Riffat Mukhtar and Director General of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi Javed Akbar Riaz called on Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here on Saturday

They discussed effective measures for the eradication of corruption, the role of police and NAB, the importance of awareness campaigns against corruption, and other issues.