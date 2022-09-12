ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Inspector General Police (IGP) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan and Director General (DG) Pakistan Rangers, Major General Mohammad Gaddafi on Monday decided to formulate a joint action plan to improve security situation in the Federal capital.

Both the officers, in a meeting, discussed various options regarding security in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

They lauded the role of Capital Police and Pakistan Rangers in establishing law and order and maintaining peace in the city and vowed to further improve coordination between the two law enforcement agencies.