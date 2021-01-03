UrduPoint.com
IGP, DIG (Operations) Visit Osama Satti's Home

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 08:50 PM

IGP, DIG (Operations) visit Osama Satti's home

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Waqar Uddin on Sunday visited the residence of Osama Satti and assured transparent investigation into the case.

They offered `Fateha' and expressed condolence with members of the bereaved family.

The IGP said Chief Commissioner has ordered Judicial Inquiry into the matter while Joint Investigation Team has been constituted headed by Superintendent of Police (Saddar) Sarfaraz Ahmed Virk.

The Police officials assured that all legal aspects would be examined and justice would be ensured.

The IGP said nothing would be concealed from public and transparency would be high priority of investigation.

