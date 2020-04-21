IGP, DIG pinned badges to SSP in Lahore

The badge pinning ceremony of the rank of SSP for Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera was held at Central Police Office here on Tuesday.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :The badge pinning ceremony of the rank of SSP for Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera was held at Central Police Office here on Tuesday.

Inspector General Police Punjab Shoaib Dastagir and DIG Headquarters Syed Khurram Ali Shah pinned new badges on Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera, and expressed best wishes for his professional career.

The IG congratulated Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera who got promotion to therank of SSP. He said: "Departmental promotion not only upgradesrank, but also enhances responsibilities of the officer."