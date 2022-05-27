IGP direct police stations strictly adhere to 'open door' policy

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan on Friday directed all the police stations to strictly adhere to 'open door' policy to facilitate the masses at earliest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan on Friday directed all the police stations to strictly adhere to 'open door' policy to facilitate the masses at earliest.

The police stations would remain open 24/7 for the convenience of the visitors so they may register complaints round the clock, said an IGP in a news statement.

All facilities should be provided to the visitors in registration of First Information Report. Corruption, biased inappropriate behavior and delay in FIR would not tolerated at any cost.

Strict disciplinary action would be taken against the officer involved in malpractices, bribe and bad behavior, he said and urged the citizens to cooperate with police to unearth such black sheep in the department.

To improve the investigation methods all the supervisory officers would monitor the cases in person, he said adding that if any deliberate or intentional mistake was found in the investigation process the officer in-charge would be held responsible.

"It is foremost priority of police to protect life and property of citizens," the IGP observed.

It may be mention that the new IGP has decided to resume open court that had postponed due to law and order situation during a protest of political party.