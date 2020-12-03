IGP directed branches,units heads to review progress on summaries sent to govt deptt

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani directed branch and unit heads to review progress on summaries sent to the government departments so that the process of resolving problems faced by the department could be expedited.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of the police department held at the Central Police Office here on Thursday The IG Punjab directed the officers to remove objections raised by the departments as soon as possible and ensure immediate approval of the summaries.

He said the DIG Traffic should take all possible steps for effective follow up and approval of the summary sent for welfare and encouragement of traffic wardens.

He said that the decision to set up District Arbitration Committees for resolving minor issues of citizens was a good move, therefore, the office of the law minister should be kept in touch regarding summary's approval.

He said the additional IG Training should personally follow up for early approval of summaries sent by training branch.

During the meeting, the heads of Establishment, Welfare and Finance, Special Branch, Punjab HighwayPatrol, IAB, Special Protection Unit, Finance, Logistics and Procurement, and other branches and unitsbriefed the IG about their summaries.