IGP directs action against organized criminal gangs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan Monday directed RPOs and DPOs to personally follow a comprehensive plan against organized criminal gangs to bring them to justice.

He directed that incidents of kidnapping for ransom be prevented and strict action be taken against organized groups by increasing the number of field patrolling teams.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that the provision of modern equipment and facilities to the personnel on duty in Kacha area would be ensured at all costs and a long and short term plan would be adopted for crime control in Kacha.

He issued these instructions during a meeting of Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan Division at DPO Office Rahim Yar Khan and addressing officials at Police Darbar.

The IG Punjab said that delay in registration of FIR and corruption was not tolerated in any case while those who tarnish the image of police would be expelled from the department.

Rao Sardar Khan said there was no room for negligence in arresting habitual criminals, proclaimed offenders and professional gangs.

Supervisory officers should further improve their performance in this regard, he asserted.

He directed that zero tolerance should be adopted in cases of violence and abuse against women and children.

The Additional IG South Punjab while briefing about the steps taken to eradicate organized crime said that concrete steps were being taken for the prevention of crime and establishment of law and order in the districts of South Punjab.

The meeting was attended by Additional IG South Punjab Captain (R) Zafar Iqbal, RPO Bahawalpur Sher Akbar, RPO DG Khan Waqas Nazir.

Earlier, a police contingent saluted the IG Punjab on his arrival at Sadiq Shaheed police line. The IG Punjab visited the memorial of martyrs in Sadiq Shaheed Police Line and laid a floral wreath.

He also met the families of police martyrs at the police line and distributed gifts among the children. The IG Punjab listened to the problems of the personnel and issued instructions on the spot for their solution.