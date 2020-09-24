IGP directs all police officials to improve performance

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has directed all officials leading various police zones, circles and police stations to improve performance ad ensure effective measures for relief to peopl

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has directed all officials leading various police zones, circles and police stations to improve performance ad ensure effective measures for relief to people.

He made these directions while chairing a meeting here held to review the crime rate in the City Zone of Islamabad police. The meeting was attended among others by DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, AIG (Operations) Haroon Joya, SP (City) Omer Khan, Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) and Station House Officers (SHOs) of police stations in City Zone police area.

The IGP told that crime rate in the City Zone of Islamabad police has declined during the ongoing year while effective crackdown against the proclaimed offenders was launched.

SP (City) Omer Khan informed that 197 accused were held in various cases and valuables worth millions of rupees including vehicles, bikes, gold ornaments, mobile phones and weapons, ammunition as well as narcotics were also recovered from them.

A total of 386 absconders were held and produced before the court, the SP Omer Khan briefed. The IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar stressed to adopt zero tolerance policy against crime and ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens through effective as well as vigilant policing.

He also focused on immediate registration as well as resolving public complaints and improve investigation techniques for immediate justice to people. He asked to launch crackdown against absconders and complete investigation on cases related to human rights, rape or other heinous nature.

Islamabad police chief said that Capital police would be made role model for other provinces and its performance to be improved.

He said that anti-corruption unit has been established in Islamabad police and accountability process is underway in the force. "We are public servants and our salaries are paid by the government through tax money. We should respect the people from whom taxes salaries are paid to us," the IGP said and urged for utmost efforts for providing relief to people. He directed to behave politely with complainants visiting policing stations and warned strict action against policemen for neglecting decency during interaction with people.

From the level of Constable to DIG, every cop is respectful for me and they would be given more respect for their efforts towards effective policing, the IGP maintained.