IGP directs authorities to swiftly complete safe city, police force welfare projects

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar here on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to complete all the ongoing projects including safe city authority and police force welfare projects within shortest possible time frame.

Addressing officers and officials at Civil Lines, Police Headquarters here he said,"I am delighted to inform that the hurdles in the recruitment process have been removed and now, the children of the martyrs are being provided jobs." Endowment fund for the welfare for the martyr's families had been established, he said adding, the promotions of the cops from constable to DSP were pending but, now more than 1000 promotions had been made during last four months.

Special legal aid fund had been established to provide help and assistance to the families of Police Officers and Officials facing cases.

He said, "We will fight bravely, serve the nation and the country." Regional Police Officer, Rawalpindi, Syed Khurram Ali, City Police Officer, Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani, DPOs of Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal, SSP Special Branch, CTO Rwp, SSP Patrolling, RO CTD Senior Officers, SDPOs, SHOs and personnel from all the units of police were present on the occasion.

The IGP said that early completion of different projects including Safe City Rawalpindi would be ensured.

He said that most of the martyrs' families did not have their own houses and the rules for providing jobs to the children of the martyrs required amendments.

"With the blessings of Allah Almighty, today I am delighted to announce that the children's of martyrs are being provided job in the department and the hurdles in the process have been removed," he added.

Endowment Fund had been established to provide houses to all the martyrs' families, the IGP said.

An amount of Rs 1.2 billion was being spent for the welfare of the force which would be increased in future, he said adding, to boost the morale of the force, Rs 200 million had been spent in shape of rewards and it would continue with same spirit.

The IGP told that record promotions had been made during last four months and the promotions of Patrolling Police would also be initiated within a week.

The IGP extended his gratitude for the Chief Minster Punjab and the Chief Election Commissioner for the permission in the promotion process.

The IGP said that health screening tests of 90 percent of Punjab police had been completed, adding, health screening of the families of the police force would also be initiated in the next step.

The IGP informed that treatment of those suffering from severe diseases would be ensured.

The Inspector General of Police said that he was answerable to each member of the force.

The IGP said that accountability in Punjab police was far more strict than other departments.