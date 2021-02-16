IGP directs capital police to ensure maximum facilitation to overseas Pakistanis

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman Tuesday directed capital police to ensure maximum facilities to overseas Pakistanis.

The IG expressed these views during his visit to various parts of citizen service Center F-6 established to serve the citizen under one roof.

Along with Director IT Salim Raza Sheikh, Additional SP City Zone Umer Khan, he visited various sections of Citizen Service Center and inquired the citizens about one-window operation and behavior of policemen with them.

The IGP said that the facilitation centre has so far facilitated a total of 124,047 citizens which included 24313 character certificates, 17886 General Police Verification, 37852 lost reports, 26226 vehicle registrations, 1550 tenants registration, 16029 foreigner registrations, 216 overseas cases and 324 servant verification cases.

The citizens expressed their satisfaction over the facilities being provided by the center and appreciated the attitude and cooperation of policemen with them.

They thanked IGP for initiating the one-window operation which helped to save their time.

The IGP directed all police officials performing duties at the center to ensure maximum cooperation with citizens as all of them are respectful.

He asked for special care to the elderly citizens as well as women and ensures best services to them.

The IGP also visited the under-construction overseas block, traffic and other areas. The IGP directed to complete construction work as soon as possible so that more facilities may be extended to citizens.