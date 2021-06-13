UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IGP Directs Completion Of Corona Vaccination Process For Police Force

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 05:50 PM

IGP directs completion of corona vaccination process for police force

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab, Inam Ghani said on Sunday the process of corona vaccination should be completed in all districts of the province as soon as possible so that police force would continue to perform its duties while remaining save from the pandemic.

He said that supervisory officers should complete vaccination of the subordinate force under their personal supervision and reports in this regard should be sent to the Central Police Office regularly.

DIG Welfare Agha Muhammad Yousuf told the IG Punjab that so far 18,870 officers and personnel aged 50 to 60 years and 22045 officers and personnel aged 40 to 50 years had been vaccinated against corona. He said the process of corona vaccination of officers and personnel in the age group of 30 to 40 years was also in full swing and so far 26578 officers and personnel in the age group of 30 to 40 years had been vaccinated against corona.

Collectively, 67493 officers and officials more than 30 years age had been vaccinated against coronavirus and the remaining force and staff were being vaccinated without any interruption.

He said that besides district police in all districts, corona vaccination was also being carried out in Punjab Constabulary, Investigation Punjab, Special Branch, CTD, Traffic, SPU, PHP and other field formations.

The IG Punjab urged all officers and personnel to ensure implementation of SOPs in all cases while on duty. "The health and well-being of police officers, officials and their families is very important tothe police department because only by staying healthy we can better serve the people and fulfillour responsibility to protect them," he added.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Traffic Philippine Peso Sunday All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Palestine records three COVID-19 deaths, 123 infec ..

25 minutes ago

Today PSL 6 Match 20 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Q ..

36 minutes ago

UAE sends aid to over 35,000 families in Northern ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy, Dubai Business Women Council highli ..

2 hours ago

UAE participates in Finance and Investment Committ ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,969 new COVID-19 cases, 1,946 reco ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.