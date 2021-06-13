IGP directs completion of corona vaccination process for police force

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab, Inam Ghani said on Sunday the process of corona vaccination should be completed in all districts of the province as soon as possible so that police force would continue to perform its duties while remaining save from the pandemic.

He said that supervisory officers should complete vaccination of the subordinate force under their personal supervision and reports in this regard should be sent to the Central Police Office regularly.

DIG Welfare Agha Muhammad Yousuf told the IG Punjab that so far 18,870 officers and personnel aged 50 to 60 years and 22045 officers and personnel aged 40 to 50 years had been vaccinated against corona. He said the process of corona vaccination of officers and personnel in the age group of 30 to 40 years was also in full swing and so far 26578 officers and personnel in the age group of 30 to 40 years had been vaccinated against corona.

Collectively, 67493 officers and officials more than 30 years age had been vaccinated against coronavirus and the remaining force and staff were being vaccinated without any interruption.

He said that besides district police in all districts, corona vaccination was also being carried out in Punjab Constabulary, Investigation Punjab, Special Branch, CTD, Traffic, SPU, PHP and other field formations.

The IG Punjab urged all officers and personnel to ensure implementation of SOPs in all cases while on duty. "The health and well-being of police officers, officials and their families is very important tothe police department because only by staying healthy we can better serve the people and fulfillour responsibility to protect them," he added.