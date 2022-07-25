IGP directs comprehensive security arrangements for Muharram

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar on Monday said that regarding the arrival of Ashura Muharram, the security of majalis and processions should be made with consultation of all stakeholders including Ulema, peace committees, civil society and district administration.

He said that Special Branch and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) should provide all possible support and provide reports to field commanders for security arrangements of Muharram.

The IG Punjab directed that all preparations for security of Muharram should be completed on time so that there was no danger of disturbance of peace.

He directed that the process of punishment should be ensured immediately, and all supervisory officers should dispose of the pending show-cause notices at the earliest in a week.

The existing workload should be completed within seven days and the progress report should be sent to the Central Police Office, he maintained.

Faisal Shahkar directed that the officers should keep constant contact with their Jawans so that they did not face any difficulty in solving their problems. The IGP directed the all supervisory officers including DPOs, SPs to ensure that orderly room was held regularly.

The IG Punjab while giving instructions to the officers said that zero tolerance policy would continue against black sheep involved in corruption, mistreatment of citizens and illegal activities.

He also directed that strict action should be taken against one-wheelers, kite flying and drug dealers.