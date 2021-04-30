UrduPoint.com
IGP Directs Cops To Get Vaccinated

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 06:37 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani Friday said that the third wave of corona epidemic was very dangerous and to protect the police force from the deadly virus the process of vaccination of policemen was being launched in all districts immediately

He directed all police personnel to get themselves vaccinated against coronavirus immediately. He said that the Punjab government had started registration for walk-in vaccination for citizens above 50 years of age and for vaccination of citizens above 40 years of age, registration process was continuing nowadays.

He directed the RPOs, CPOs, DPOs and unit heads to personally supervise the corona vaccination process of their subordinate force so that the policemen above 50 years of age could be given priority by the government.

He issued these instructions to all the command officers of the province while DIG Welfare has sent a letter to all RPOs, unit heads and DPOs.

The IG Punjab ordered for sending reports of corona vaccination of all the district police forces to the CPO on regular basis.

