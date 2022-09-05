UrduPoint.com

IGP Directs Cops To Improve Performance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2022 | 10:30 PM

IGP directs cops to improve performance

Inspector General Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan Monday directed the personnel to improve performance to control crime in the Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Inspector General Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan Monday directed the personnel to improve performance to control crime in the Capital.

The Capital Police Chief presided over a meeting here to review two months of performance of the officers. He reprimanded the officers showing weak performance.

Akbar Nasir Khan asked the officers to evolve a comprehensive strategy for prevention of crimes, elimination of drugs.

Registration of First Information Reports should be ensured on priority whereas action should be intensified against unregistered vehicles.

The scope of search operations and snap checking should be enhanced throughout the district to identify the crime pockets, said IGP.

DIG Operations, SSPs, SPs, SDPOs and SHOs attended the meeting.

IGP Islamabad further said that establishment of new police stations will help further improvement of the efficiency of police stations.

He also reviewed the impact of the centralization of the Eagle Squad.

The IGP said all officers should adopt effective strategies against serious crimes in their respective areas, negligence in this regard will not be tolerated.

The campaign against beggars should be accelerated, especially their facilitators should be identified and arrested.

"Negligence in duties will not be tolerated," the IGP warned.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Drugs Vehicles Nasir Eagle All

Recent Stories

AC Farooq chairs meeting of assessment of affected ..

AC Farooq chairs meeting of assessment of affected houses from floods in Quetta

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan most adversely impacted by climate change ..

Pakistan most adversely impacted by climate change: FM

2 minutes ago
 Over 9m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 9m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan condemns suicide attack outside Russian E ..

Pakistan condemns suicide attack outside Russian Embassy in Kabul: FO

2 minutes ago
 France to Support Price Ceiling for Russian Gas If ..

France to Support Price Ceiling for Russian Gas If Proposed by EU - President

2 minutes ago
 Further Use of Trent 60 Unit at Nord Stream's Port ..

Further Use of Trent 60 Unit at Nord Stream's Portovaya Station Creates Risks - ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.