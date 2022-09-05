IGP directs cops to improve performance

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Inspector General Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan Monday directed the personnel to improve performance to control crime in the Capital.

The Capital Police Chief presided over a meeting here to review two months of performance of the officers. He reprimanded the officers showing weak performance.

Akbar Nasir Khan asked the officers to evolve a comprehensive strategy for prevention of crimes, elimination of drugs.

Registration of First Information Reports should be ensured on priority whereas action should be intensified against unregistered vehicles.

The scope of search operations and snap checking should be enhanced throughout the district to identify the crime pockets, said IGP.

DIG Operations, SSPs, SPs, SDPOs and SHOs attended the meeting.

IGP Islamabad further said that establishment of new police stations will help further improvement of the efficiency of police stations.

He also reviewed the impact of the centralization of the Eagle Squad.

The IGP said all officers should adopt effective strategies against serious crimes in their respective areas, negligence in this regard will not be tolerated.

The campaign against beggars should be accelerated, especially their facilitators should be identified and arrested.

"Negligence in duties will not be tolerated," the IGP warned.