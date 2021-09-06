IGP directs cops to lodge cases against protester for blocking roads

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Monday said that those who blocked roads through protests or sit-ins do not deserve any concession so there should be no delay in registration of cases and legal actions should be taken against such protesting organizers and miscreants

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Monday said that those who blocked roads through protests or sit-ins do not deserve any concession so there should be no delay in registration of cases and legal actions should be taken against such protesting organizers and miscreants.

He issued these instructions in a letter issued to all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs of the province.

He said that protesters blocking the highways affected the daily life of citizens as well as challenged the state writ and often ambulances and other emergency services vehicles get stopped due to road blockades by protests or sit-ins.

He said that if protesters were government employees then letters should be written to the departments concerned for departmental action against them along with legal action against the protesters so that they could take a different path instead of protesting to resolve their problems.

Instructing the supervisory officers of the province in the letter, the IG Punjab said that smooth flow of traffic on urban areas, main highways and adjoining highways was key in maintaining the routine and daily life activities.

The IG Punjab directed the officers to register cases against such organizers and miscreants who block the road under the guise of protest and create problems for citizens and legal action against those responsible should not be delayed.

He said that smooth flow of traffic on other roads should be maintained in all cases and detailedreports should be sent to the Central Police Office on a regular basis.