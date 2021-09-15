IGP directs cops to take action against criminals

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Tuesday directed the police officers that all available resources be utilized to bring to justice the thugs, Qabza mafia, proclaimed offenders and court absconders who were harassing the noble citizens.

He added that Intelligence-based operations as well as modern technology and other resources should be fully utilised to arrest such anti-social elements across the province.

In a letter sent to all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs of the province, the IGP directed them to take stern action against the criminal elements who were the enemies of life and property of people under zero tolerance.

The IGP said non-discriminatory and prompt legal action against crooks, mafias and their patrons occupying public and private property was the top priority of Punjab government as well as the Punjab police.

He said that full support should be sought from other government departments and if any influential person or government official was found to be supporting the Qabza mafia, then legal action should be taken against them.

Rao Sardar Khan said that in order to further improve the atmosphere of security in the society, counter-operations and intelligence-based operations should be intensified and weekly reports of these operations should be sent to the Central Police Office (CPO) regularly.

Instructing the supervisory officers, the IG Punjab said that they should formulate an effective plan under their supervision for prevention of serious crimes and bring the culprits to justice while leading the ongoing crime prevention operations.

He said that binding these anti-social elements of the society would not only improvethe security of life and property of people but also further improve the atmosphere of lawand order and strengthen the atmosphere of trust between the police and the people.