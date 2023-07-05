IGP directs CPOs, DPOs to monitor relief activities in rain affected areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Under the direction of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Punjab police personnel are at forefront for helping rain-affected citizens, traffic flow on the roads and other relief activities across the province.

During heavy rains in different areas of Punjab including the provincial capital Lahore, Punjab police officers and personnel performed their duties in the spirit of service and helped hundreds of cities stranded on the roads during relief activities.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that Punjab Police are in constant touch with rescue agencies regarding rescue and relief activities. He further directed the CPOs and DPOs to personally monitor the relief activities in the rain affected areas.

He said that the details of the damages caused by rain are also being obtained from the control rooms of Punjab Police. Reviewing the relief activities, he said that police officers and officials are helping out WASA and other departments in the drainage of water from roads in cities affected by heavy and continuous rain, including Lahore.

Similarly, affected citizens who met accidents due to massive rains are being rescued and taken to hospital. As a result, the relevant institutions are being fully supported in rescuing the affected citizens and bringing them to the hospital. Dr Usman Anwar directed police officers to remain high alert and respond immediately in wake of any untoward situation.