Open Menu

IGP Directs CPOs, DPOs To Monitor Relief Activities In Rain Affected Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 05, 2023 | 07:39 PM

IGP directs CPOs, DPOs to monitor relief activities in rain affected areas

Under the direction of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Punjab police personnel are at forefront for helping rain-affected citizens, traffic flow on the roads and other relief activities across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Under the direction of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Punjab police personnel are at forefront for helping rain-affected citizens, traffic flow on the roads and other relief activities across the province.

During heavy rains in different areas of Punjab including the provincial capital Lahore, Punjab police officers and personnel performed their duties in the spirit of service and helped hundreds of cities stranded on the roads during relief activities.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that Punjab Police are in constant touch with rescue agencies regarding rescue and relief activities. He further directed the CPOs and DPOs to personally monitor the relief activities in the rain affected areas.

He said that the details of the damages caused by rain are also being obtained from the control rooms of Punjab Police. Reviewing the relief activities, he said that police officers and officials are helping out WASA and other departments in the drainage of water from roads in cities affected by heavy and continuous rain, including Lahore.

Similarly, affected citizens who met accidents due to massive rains are being rescued and taken to hospital. As a result, the relevant institutions are being fully supported in rescuing the affected citizens and bringing them to the hospital. Dr Usman Anwar directed police officers to remain high alert and respond immediately in wake of any untoward situation.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Punjab Water Traffic Alert From Rains

Recent Stories

CM's aide visits land record settlement office Dir ..

CM's aide visits land record settlement office Dir, Kalam

5 minutes ago
 DC visits Nullah Lai to review mock exercise to co ..

DC visits Nullah Lai to review mock exercise to cope with flooding

5 minutes ago
 Muharram arrangements discusses

Muharram arrangements discusses

5 minutes ago
 Rain-wind thundershower expected in various parts ..

Rain-wind thundershower expected in various parts of country:PMD

5 minutes ago
 Twin city's administration urges to improve dengue ..

Twin city's administration urges to improve dengue control activities

5 minutes ago
 Swedish Police Considering 3 More Requests to Publ ..

Swedish Police Considering 3 More Requests to Publicly Burn Religious Books - Re ..

2 minutes ago
Egypt Signs Agreement With Norwegian Corporation o ..

Egypt Signs Agreement With Norwegian Corporation on Construction of Wind Farm - ..

2 minutes ago
 All New vivo Y02 Launched in Pakistan with Excitin ..

All New vivo Y02 Launched in Pakistan with Exciting Features

47 minutes ago
 BISP disburses over Rs 51 billion among beneficiar ..

BISP disburses over Rs 51 billion among beneficiary women

2 minutes ago
 PM felicitates US President on Independence Day

PM felicitates US President on Independence Day

60 minutes ago
 French Finance Minister Says Food Prices Started t ..

French Finance Minister Says Food Prices Started to Decrease

2 minutes ago
 RAKEZ inks MoU with Manufacturers’ Association o ..

RAKEZ inks MoU with Manufacturers’ Association of Israel to boost industrial c ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan