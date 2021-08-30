IGP directs devising comprehensive policing plan to tackle changing security scenario

Inspector-General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muazzam Jah Ansari has directed the police to work out a comprehensive plan in the wake of changes taking place in security scenario of the region and keep close liaison with intelligence and other security agencies so that result-oriented steps could be taken for ensuring protection to the life and property of people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Inspector-General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muazzam Jah Ansari has directed the police to work out a comprehensive plan in the wake of changes taking place in security scenario of the region and keep close liaison with intelligence and other security agencies so that result-oriented steps could be taken for ensuring protection to the life and property of people.

He was presiding over a high-level meeting through video link at the Central Police Office here on Monday that was attended by regional police officers and district police officers from across the province.

At the meeting, the police officers briefed the IGP on the overall security situation, operations against terrorists and proclaimed offenders involved in high-profile cases, drug dealers, and land mafia in their respective jurisdictions.

The IGP issued directives for further tightening noose around the anti-state elements and conducting intelligence-based raids to ensure the arrest of the criminals and their facilitators.

He also sought a daily basis report on actions taken against terrorists, facilitators, and proclaimed offenders.

The participants of the meeting were given special directives for ensuring foolproof security to the foreigners, especially those working on CPEC projects.

The IGP made it clear that no compromise would be made on the security of people working on projects of our country's development and prosperity.

State-of-the-art security gadgets and drone cameras should be used to provide security to Chinese and other foreigners, he directed.

The IGP Ansari maintained that Narcotics Eradication Teams (NETs) be made more vibrant and empowered to ensure eradication of the curse of narcotics from society.

He said saving our people especially the youth from the menace of narcotics was our prime duty.

He said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was successfully continuing its journey from terrorism to tourism that was quite evident from the influx of the people towards scenic destinations during the Eid ul Adha.

He directed the police high-ups of Malakand and Hazara divisions to adopt proactive policing in their areas to ensure protection to the tourists.

He issued instructions to the police officers to personally go out in the field and monitor the performance of their staff deployed for maintenance of peace and security and if needed take further necessary steps for improving the law and order.

He said officers should lead their staff from the front to take forward effective policing.

Moazzam Jah Ansari said effective operations against elements involved in high profile and heinous crimes and steps taken for ensuring protection to the life and property of people would be made result-oriented at all cost.