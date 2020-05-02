UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IGP Directs Effective Crackdown Against One Wheelers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 05:34 PM

IGP directs effective crackdown against one wheelers

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has ordered effective crackdown against those involved in one-wheeling and stunts on roads

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has ordered effective crackdown against those involved in one-wheeling and stunts on roads.

Taking notice of complaints against one-wheelers, the IGP asked DIG Safe City/Traffic Sarfaraz Ahmed Falki to completely curb one-wheeling practices.

He also directed SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed to take action against one-wheelers as per law.

He directed to start patrolling on important roads of the city to curb one-wheeling and erect pickets at 7th avenue, 9th avenue, Sharah-e-Faisal and other boulevards to stop this practice.

Islamabad police chief said that those involved in one-wheeling do not put their own lives at risk but also of others. He appealed parents to keep vigilant eye on activities of their children so that any mishap may be avoided. The healthy life is a blessing from Almighty Allah and one should take care of it, he added. The IGP also directed Islamabad Traffic Police and Operational Police to initiate joint operation against those involved in violating law.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Traffic May From

Recent Stories

PM says Corona Relief Fund to be audited

10 minutes ago

Eight among 2 POs arrested 1.5 kg Hashish seized i ..

3 minutes ago

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman directs be ..

3 minutes ago

KP Transport Dept works-out new public transport f ..

3 minutes ago

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Kh ..

3 minutes ago

Saddiqabad cattle market opened

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.