IGP directs foolproof security arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar on Thursday said that the best arrangements should be made with the effective use of available resources and modern technology for the security arrangements of mourning processions and majalis on Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

He directed the senior officers to go into the field for inspection of security arrangements of sensitive processions and majalis.

He directed that snipers should be posted on the roofs of the buildings coming along the routes of central and sensitive majalis and processions, while lady constables should perform security and checking duties in women's majalis and processions.

The IG Punjab said that the security SOPs issued by the Central Police Office should be ensured in all cases. He stressed upon keeping close coordination with Ulema, peace committees and other stakeholders for the security arrangements of mourning processions and majalis.

Faisal Shahkar directed that additional force of wardens and personnel should be posted on procession routes to maintain smooth flow of traffic through alternative routes.

The IGP directed that with the help of Safe City cameras, the main procession of Chehlum should be monitored moment by moment and additional personnel should be kept on standby to deal with any emergency situation.

According to police, a total of 301 processions and 530 majalis are being organized across the province, for the security of which more than 42,000 policemen would perform duties.

Three large processions and 40 majalis are being held in the provincial capital, for the security of which more than 10,000 policemen, and volunteers would perform their duties.