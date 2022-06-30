UrduPoint.com

IGP Directs Foolproof Security Arrangements At Cattle Markets

Sumaira FH Published June 30, 2022 | 08:39 PM

IGP directs foolproof security arrangements at cattle markets

Inspector General of Punjab Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan Thursday directed to improve the security arrangements for cattle markets in all districts of the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Punjab Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan Thursday directed to improve the security arrangements for cattle markets in all districts of the province.

He directed to take concrete steps for protecting traders and buyers from pickpockets and notorious criminals and said that strict action should be taken against thugs who deceive traders and people in the cattle markets by fake Currency.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan directed CTO Lahore for effective traffic management around the cattle markets under comprehensive strategy. He said that district traffic officers should make field visits to monitor the security and traffic arrangements in cattle markets at night and there should be no disruption in the flow of traffic in the vicinity of cattle markets in major districts, he maintained.

The IG Punjab directed supervisory officers to be present in the field to review security and traffic arrangements at sensitive places and no cattle market should be allowed at any place other than the points approved by the district administration, he added.

He said that strict action should be taken against illegal cattle markets and sale points, adding that patrolling teams including Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit (PRU) should ensure effective patrolling in and around cattle markets.

The IG Punjab issued these instructions to the supervisory officers regarding foolproof arrangements for the security of cattle markets in all districts of province.

More than 5,000 officers and officials have been assigned to guard 262 cattle markets in all the districts of the province. About 271 patrolling teams were also patrolling day and night for the security of cattle markets.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Punjab Traffic Sale Criminals Market All From

Recent Stories

Rescue 1122 ready to tackle any emergency situatio ..

Rescue 1122 ready to tackle any emergency situation: Imran Yousufzai

2 minutes ago
 IGP takes notice of killing incident

IGP takes notice of killing incident

2 minutes ago
 Reports of stall allotment in women bazaar G-10 ba ..

Reports of stall allotment in women bazaar G-10 baseless: DC

3 minutes ago
 DR Congo inters Lumumba remains after nationwide p ..

DR Congo inters Lumumba remains after nationwide pilgrimage

3 minutes ago
 Bernhard Schlagheck, Ayaz Sadiq to discuss matter ..

Bernhard Schlagheck, Ayaz Sadiq to discuss matter of mutual interest

3 minutes ago
 Contingency plan to deal with emergency rain situa ..

Contingency plan to deal with emergency rain situation devised

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.