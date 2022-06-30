IGP directs foolproof security arrangements at cattle markets

Inspector General of Punjab Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan Thursday directed to improve the security arrangements for cattle markets in all districts of the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Punjab Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan Thursday directed to improve the security arrangements for cattle markets in all districts of the province.

He directed to take concrete steps for protecting traders and buyers from pickpockets and notorious criminals and said that strict action should be taken against thugs who deceive traders and people in the cattle markets by fake Currency.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan directed CTO Lahore for effective traffic management around the cattle markets under comprehensive strategy. He said that district traffic officers should make field visits to monitor the security and traffic arrangements in cattle markets at night and there should be no disruption in the flow of traffic in the vicinity of cattle markets in major districts, he maintained.

The IG Punjab directed supervisory officers to be present in the field to review security and traffic arrangements at sensitive places and no cattle market should be allowed at any place other than the points approved by the district administration, he added.

He said that strict action should be taken against illegal cattle markets and sale points, adding that patrolling teams including Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit (PRU) should ensure effective patrolling in and around cattle markets.

The IG Punjab issued these instructions to the supervisory officers regarding foolproof arrangements for the security of cattle markets in all districts of province.

More than 5,000 officers and officials have been assigned to guard 262 cattle markets in all the districts of the province. About 271 patrolling teams were also patrolling day and night for the security of cattle markets.