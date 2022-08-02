UrduPoint.com

IGP Directs Foolproof Security For Muharramul Haram

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 02, 2022 | 08:58 PM

IGP directs foolproof security for Muharramul Haram

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar on Tuesday said that foolproof arrangements for the security of Ashura processions and Majalis should be ensured at any cost

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar on Tuesday said that foolproof arrangements for the security of Ashura processions and Majalis should be ensured at any cost.

He said that the police should ensure the active role of peace committees in collaboration with the district administration, establish an atmosphere of mutual harmony with the scholars of all schools of thought and civil society.

The IGP, while giving instructions said that all the routes of Ashura procession should be monitored with Safe City and CCTV cameras and Special Branch, CTD and sensitive agencies should speed up search and combing operations.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting held at District Police Lines Lahore to review the security and crime situation.

In the meeting, CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar briefed about crime control, while DIG Operations Afzal Kausar briefed about the security arrangements regarding Ashura Muharram.

During the meeting, the IG Punjab issued orders to adopt zero tolerance policy regarding cases of violence and harassment against women and children.

He said that women personnel and officers in the force should also be given a chance in the field.

Faisal Shahkar said that only by improving public service delivery and reaching out to the victims, the police could gain the trust and support of the citizens, so any delay in registering cases would not be tolerated.

The IG Punjab said that indiscriminate action should be taken against the land mafia who were occupying the properties of overseas Pakistanis and innocent citizens and organized gangs should be brought under the law by taking concrete steps to control street crime in the city.

He directed to increase patrolling of dolphins and other patrolling forces near sensitive mosques, imambargahs, public places and markets.

Earlier, on the arrival of the IG Punjab at the police lines, the children of the martyrs presented a bouquet to the IG Punjab. Faisal Shahkar paid tribute to the sacrifices of the martyrs of Lahore Police and also recorded his impressions in the memorial book on martyrs.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Civil Society Women Market All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Muharram

Recent Stories

LDA to auction residential, commercial plots on We ..

LDA to auction residential, commercial plots on Wednesday

22 seconds ago
 ISA bags first position in Pakistan Quiz

ISA bags first position in Pakistan Quiz

23 seconds ago
 World should stress India to withdraw all illegal, ..

World should stress India to withdraw all illegal, unilateral actions of Aug 5: ..

26 seconds ago
 22 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

22 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

28 seconds ago
 Rescue 1122 responded to 135,102 emergencies in Ju ..

Rescue 1122 responded to 135,102 emergencies in July

5 minutes ago
 Shallwani for completing model prison project with ..

Shallwani for completing model prison project within stipulated time

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.