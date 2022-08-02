IGP directs foolproof security for Muharramul Haram

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar on Tuesday said that foolproof arrangements for the security of Ashura processions and Majalis should be ensured at any cost.

He said that the police should ensure the active role of peace committees in collaboration with the district administration, establish an atmosphere of mutual harmony with the scholars of all schools of thought and civil society.

The IGP, while giving instructions said that all the routes of Ashura procession should be monitored with Safe City and CCTV cameras and Special Branch, CTD and sensitive agencies should speed up search and combing operations.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting held at District Police Lines Lahore to review the security and crime situation.

In the meeting, CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar briefed about crime control, while DIG Operations Afzal Kausar briefed about the security arrangements regarding Ashura Muharram.

During the meeting, the IG Punjab issued orders to adopt zero tolerance policy regarding cases of violence and harassment against women and children.

He said that women personnel and officers in the force should also be given a chance in the field.

Faisal Shahkar said that only by improving public service delivery and reaching out to the victims, the police could gain the trust and support of the citizens, so any delay in registering cases would not be tolerated.

The IG Punjab said that indiscriminate action should be taken against the land mafia who were occupying the properties of overseas Pakistanis and innocent citizens and organized gangs should be brought under the law by taking concrete steps to control street crime in the city.

He directed to increase patrolling of dolphins and other patrolling forces near sensitive mosques, imambargahs, public places and markets.

Earlier, on the arrival of the IG Punjab at the police lines, the children of the martyrs presented a bouquet to the IG Punjab. Faisal Shahkar paid tribute to the sacrifices of the martyrs of Lahore Police and also recorded his impressions in the memorial book on martyrs.