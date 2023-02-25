UrduPoint.com

IGP Directs Foolproof Security For PSL Matches In Lahore

Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2023 | 12:10 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Friday said that during the PSL matches in Lahore, foolproof security arrangements should be ensured by utilizing all resources.

He directed that full-fledged measures should be taken for the safety and convenience of all teams, including foreign players, match officials and fans.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that safe city cameras should be fully utilized during security arrangements and no road should be closed unnecessarily.

He said that senior officers themselves should be present in the field and spare no effort to organize the matches in a peaceful environment.

The IG Punjab also appreciated the Multan Police for the peaceful conduct of the PSL matches in Multan and foolproof security of the guests.

The IG Punjab while appreciating the performance of police officers and jawans including Additional IG South Punjab, RPO, CPO Multan, DPOs said that the spirit with which Multan Police ensured security arrangements during PSL was emulating for the rest of police force.

He said that the police took great care to maintain peace and order in Multan as well as the security and comfort of cricket fans. Dr. Usman Anwar said that the services of the Punjab Police in the revival and promotion of cricket in Pakistan were rightly appreciated and "I am grateful to all the officers and personnel who performed PSL security, traffic and other duties in Multan."Dr. Usman Anwar said that Punjab police would spare no effort for the peaceful conduct of PSL matches in Lahore.

