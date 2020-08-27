UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IGP Directs For Elaborate Security Arrangements During Muharram

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 07:27 PM

IGP directs for elaborate security arrangements during Muharram

Islamabad Police on Thursday reviewed security arrangements in connection with Muharram-ul-Harram and decided to enhance vigilance and patrolling in the various areas for foolproof security

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police on Thursday reviewed security arrangements in connection with Muharram-ul-Harram and decided to enhance vigilance and patrolling in the various areas for foolproof security.

The security arrangements were discussed in a meeting presided over by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and was attended among others by all Deputy Inspectors General of Police (Operations), Assistant Inspectors General of Police, Senior Superintendents of Police, Additional Superintendent of Police and Superintendents of Police. All wings of Islamabad police were given directions to ensure complete coordination for success of this plan.

The IGP said that DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed would monitor all security related arrangements. He directed all police officials to maintain close liaison with peace committees and organizers of Majalis and processions in Muharram-ul-Haram.

He said that cooperation of organizers should be ensured with police and law enforcing officials. Islamabad Police Chief asked to issue special cards to policemen and volunteers performing duties.

He directed to maintain high vigilance of processions through safe city cameras, smart cars, surveillance cameras and drone cameras. All these arrangements, he said, would be looked after by DG (Safe City).

The IGP also ordered to make proper light arrangements after negotiations with concerned authorities and also to weed out bushes in the various areas in the vicinity of worship places.

The police Commandoes along with vehicles would perform the security duties at Imambargahs arranging religious gatherings.

He said that it should be ensured that processions would pass through the fixed routes and timings of processions to be observed strictly. He also directed for effective patrolling and use of commando vehicles for the purpose.

He directed for maintaining close coordination among all wings of Islamabad police and staff. The IGP said that walk through gates must be installed at all entry and exit points of Majalis and processions and it should be covered through large strength of policemen.

Patrolling officers must conduct visit of all the routes of Muharram processions and Imambargahs and rooftops to be covered by the police officials. The IGP said that lady police should be deputed for the female gatherings while police officers and Jawans would perform security duties outside the Imambargahs.

Aamir Zulfiqar directed SSP (Traffic) to issue traffic plan and ensure smooth flow of traffic on alternate routes during the processions. He said that it should be ensured that parking lots were far away from Imambargahs.

Strict vigilance should be maintained to ensure that security measures were in place by the police and SOPs issued by the government were being followed, the IGP maintained. He said that Bomb disposal squad would conduct checking of routes through robots and modern technology while entry of participants in the procession would be ensured after complete checking.

No laxity in security duties would be tolerated, the IGP maintained.

Related Topics

Drone Islamabad Police Technology Visit Vehicles Traffic All From Government Muharram

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima praises contribution of Emirati wom ..

46 minutes ago

Tour de France tighten opening day security in Nic ..

3 minutes ago

Six people killed, two injured in Hafizabad, Larka ..

3 minutes ago

Pompeo Says Reports of Over 400 Chinese Vessels Ne ..

3 minutes ago

Bilawal invites all political leaders to join reli ..

4 minutes ago

Italy Counts on Release of Political Prisoners in ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.