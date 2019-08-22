IGP directs for elaborate security arrangements during Muharram

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) : Islamabad Police on Thursday reviewed security arrangements in connection with Muharram ul Harram and decided to enhance vigilance and patrolling in the various areas for fool proof security.

The security arrangements were discussed in a meeting presided over by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and was attended among others by all Deputy Inspectors General of Police, Assistant Inspectors General of Police, Senior Superintendents of Police and Superintendents of Police. All wings of Islamabad police were given directions to ensure complete coordination for the plan' success.

The IGP directed all police officials to maintain close liaison with peace committees and organizers of Majalis and processions in Muharram-ul-Haram.

He said that cooperation of organizers should be ensured with police and law enforcing officials.

The IGP directed for strict security arrangements on gatherings and special checking of participants. He said that it should be ensured to make arrangements for checking of participants of Majalis and processions through metal detectors. Strict vigilance should be maintained to ensure that security measures are in place by the police as well as peace committees, the IGP maintained.

He directed to launch effective search operation as well as combing activities in the slum areas of the city and enhance vigilance at all entrance points of the city.

All SPs were asked to monitor search operations themselves and inform their high ups on daily basis about progress in this regard, he added.

The IGP also ordered to make proper light arrangements after negotiations with concerned authorities and also to weed out bushes in the various areas in the vicinity of worship places.

The police Commandoes along with vehicles would perform the security duties at Imambargahs which would be arranging religious gatherings.

He said that it should be ensured that processions would pass through the fixed routes and timings of processions to be observed strictly. He also directed for effective patrolling and use of commando vehicles for the purpose.

He directed for maintaining close coordination among all wings of Islamabad police and staff.

The IGP said that walk through gates must be installed at all entry and exit points of Majalis and processions and they should be surrounded by large strength of policemen.

He also asked all officials to take steps to curb wall chalking or pasting posters which may hurt sentiments of people.

Patrolling officers must conduct visit of all the routes of Muharram processions and Imambargahs and police officials should also be deployed at the rooftops.

The IGP said that lady police should be deputed for the female gatherings while police officers and jawans would perform security duties outside the Imambargahs.

He said that police officials should get the complete bio data of those volunteers performing security duties. Peace committees should be asked to ensure that no stranger to be allowed to stay in the worship places for security reasons during the month of Muharram.

The IGP Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar said those performing security duties along with sophisticated weapons should use bullet proof jackets and helmets while pillion riders should be checked.

Islamabad police chief directed all officials to conduct flag march in the city and arrange special briefing to their subordinates before assigning them patrolling and checking duties.