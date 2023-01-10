UrduPoint.com

IGP Directs For Foolproof Security At Red Zone

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2023 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan has directed for comprehensive security measures at Red Zone and asked the personnel to ensure foolproof security of important buildings, including offices and embassies.

During a visit to the Red Zone, the IGP examined all the checkpoints and issued necessary directions with regard to security measures.

Capital Police Officer Security Division, Hassan Raza and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, Malik Jamil Zafar briefed the IGP over the checking procedure and other security measures.

Dr Akbar directed the deployed staff to stay alert during duty hours, "as the Red Zone is a sensitive area." He asked the personnel to ensure foolproof security in the area.

All the officers and jawans on duty were directed to wear bulletproof jackets and helmets for their safety.

