IGP directs for implementation of corona prevention SOPs in true essence

Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi has directed police high ups to implement the govt Standing Operating Procedures (SOPs) against the covid-19 in its true essence and register cases against all violators without any discrimination

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi has directed police high ups to implement the govt Standing Operating Procedures (SOPs) against the covid-19 in its true essence and register cases against all violators without any discrimination.

These directives were issued to all Regional Police Officers in a video link conference held at CPO Peshawar today.

In the conference Regional Police Officers briefed IGP about the steps taken against covid-19 in their respective region.

IGP was informed that during the 3rd wave of covid-19 pandemic a total of 1158 FIRs were registered and 1969 accused were arrested on violation of govt SOPs.

Giving the breakup they said, 733 FIRs and 1565 accused arrested in Peshawar, 303 FIRs and 194 accused arrested in Malakand Region and 122 FIRs and 208 accused arrested in Hazara Region.

The Police chief was further informed that during the 3rd wave of covid-19 pandemic traffic police also excelled against the violators and challand 176650 vehicles and fined to the tune of Rs. 47746550 over SOPs violation. Similarly the traffic police also arrested 5196 persons on violation.

Speaking on the occasion, IGP directed the participants to ensure strict implementation of govt instructions issued for transporters, shopping Malls, Hotels and Restaurants etc.

The IGP pointed out that the steps taken by the KP police against the covid-19 in the last two phases were widely commended and directed the participants to repeat the same performance against the corona pandemic by adopting well planned strategy and ensure implementation of govt SOPs in its letter and spirit.

The IGP maintained that KP police would come to the rescue of the people and make best use of its capabilities to over come the pandemic crisis.

The police high ups were also directed to take care of the welfare of the force jawans and ensure wearing of face mask by all officials during duty hours within the department.

The IGP informed that a healthy police force coupled with other law enforcing agencies can become an effective stumbling block against the corona pandemic.

In the conference the IGP also took detailed briefing from DIG finance and Procurement about the total allocation of the budget of the year 2019-2020 for the Newly Merged Districts and its use in different units.

The IGP was informed that 80% of the budget has been utilized and necessary codal formalities are being fulfilled for the spending of remaining 20% budget.

Regional Police Officers informed the IGP about the so far spending of the budget in their respective region in detail.

IGP directed for judicious and correct use of the govt funds by fulfilling all codal formalities in letter and spirit.