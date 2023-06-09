IGP directs for inspection of police buildings

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Friday directed the officers concerned to carry out inspections of the buildings under the use of the police department including police lines and police quarters so that the expenses for their renovation could be estimated.

Addressing a meeting of Sindh Police's Estate Management and Development Department, he asked to compile and submit a report in this regard so that the budget could be allocated for buildings in the financial year 2023-2024.

He said all the buildings, residential quarters and others under the use of the police department should be renovated and brought up to standard level and special attention should be paid to those which were in dilapidated condition.

Earlier in a briefing, AIGP Estate Management informed about the renovation and repair expenses needed for the different buildings under the use of police.

Additional IGP Finance and Welfare, DIGP Headquarters Sindh, DIGP Finance and AIGP Finance were also present in the meeting.