IGP directs for smooth traffic flow during peak hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan has directed all police officials to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the highways during rush hours and deploy additional cops at the under-construction roads or sites in Islamabad.

He visited different areas of the city and reviewed the security as well as traffic situation on the roads across the city. He checked the pickets installed at various places and directed for elaborate security measures.

The Islamabad police chief also visited traffic headquarters, met the officials on duty, asked them about their nature of work and directed them to facilitate the public in every possible way.

During the visit, Dr Akbar Nasir Khan said that it was their top priority to ensure protection of lives and properties of the citizens. "Presence of police gives the citizens a sense of security and all officials should perform their duties with commitment and dedication", he added.

The IGP further said that Islamabad Capital Police was a professional force which "has dealt with all kinds of law and order, security and crime situations in the city."He said that he would conduct regular visits of different areas of the city, and senior police officers would be questioned for any negligence.