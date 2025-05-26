IGP Directs Immediate Relief On Police Personnel’s Requests
Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2025 | 11:40 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP), Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, held a meeting with police personnel and their families at the Central Police Office, where he listened to their concerns and issued immediate directives to provide relief.
According to the spokesperson, responding to a promotion request by DSP Naseer Ahmed, the IG instructed DIG Establishment-I to take necessary action.
Similarly, he ordered relief on the promotion requests of four ASIs.
In response to Constable Falak Sher's application, the IG directed the RPO D.G. Khan to address the issue. For Constable Muhammad Abu Bakar's request regarding official accommodation, the IG instructed the CCPO Lahore to provide relief.
The IG also issued directives on various other applications related to discipline, administration, promotions, and welfare, according to the spokesperson of Punjab Police.
Recent Stories
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Chile
ADNOC’s listed companies post strong Q1 results with over US$2.3 billion net p ..
Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed attends celebrations to mark Shabab Al Ahli’s ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2025
African ambassadors to UAE host reception marking Africa Day
UAE placed in Group C of FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025
UAE in Group C of 2025 Arab Cup in Qatar
Heavy rain, strong winds in Pakistan leave 14 dead, 50 injured
Active Abu Dhabi launches 'Misrah' to promote National Identity, community well- ..
Gaza Strip still on brink of famine, WFP warns
Arab Media Summit 2025 kicks off tomorrow in Dubai with nearly 8,000 media profe ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Twin cities abuzz with festive cheer as Eid nears2 minutes ago
-
IGP directs immediate relief on police personnel’s requests2 minutes ago
-
APHC voices concern over arrests, harassment during house raids in IIOJK12 minutes ago
-
Gang's Ringleader killed during police encounter12 minutes ago
-
OEC starts Japanese language course for skilled workers22 minutes ago
-
CM congratulates Lahore Qalandars on winning PSL11 hours ago
-
Snooker Tourney; Kayani wins final match at NPC11 hours ago
-
3.6 magnitude earthquake jolts Quetta, surrounding areas11 hours ago
-
Oil tanker catches fire near Balkasar Interchange on M212 hours ago
-
Tragic Khuzdar incident: Quetta Administration holds heartfelt condolence camp in memory of martyred12 hours ago
-
PM, Turkiye President renew commitment to further deepen multifaceted cooperation12 hours ago
-
CM extends best wishes to Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators12 hours ago