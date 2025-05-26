Open Menu

IGP Directs Immediate Relief On Police Personnel’s Requests

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2025 | 11:40 AM

IGP directs immediate relief on police personnel’s requests

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP), Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, held a meeting with police personnel and their families at the Central Police Office, where he listened to their concerns and issued immediate directives to provide relief.

According to the spokesperson, responding to a promotion request by DSP Naseer Ahmed, the IG instructed DIG Establishment-I to take necessary action.

Similarly, he ordered relief on the promotion requests of four ASIs.

In response to Constable Falak Sher's application, the IG directed the RPO D.G. Khan to address the issue. For Constable Muhammad Abu Bakar's request regarding official accommodation, the IG instructed the CCPO Lahore to provide relief.

The IG also issued directives on various other applications related to discipline, administration, promotions, and welfare, according to the spokesperson of Punjab Police.

