IGP directs intelligence wing to improve performance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar on Wednesday directed for effective performance of intelligence wing of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Islamabad police and to launch operations along with Operational wing against criminal elements.

While presiding over a meeting, the IGP reviewed the crime situation in the city and expressed dissatisfaction over sluggish policing attitude of some officials.

He suspended Station House Officer (SHOs) of Industrial area police station Habib ur Rehman and SHO Golra police station Shamas Akbar over poor performance.

The meeting was attended among others by DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, AIG (Operations), SSP (CTD), SP (Investigation), SP (Saddar), SP (Industrial Area), all DSPs and SHOs.

The IGP warned SHOs Shamas Colony and Sabzi Mandi police stations to improve performance within 72 hours and said that strict action would be taken against SHO in case of any crime incident in his/her area.

Islamabad police chief ordered for additional deployment at all shopping centers and main markets.

He also asked SPs and DSPs to conduct patrolling in their respective areas and guide cops about effective policing measures.

He directed CTD Intelligence Wing to launch joint operation with Operational wing against criminal elements and conduct snap checking on routine basis. The IGP directed SP (Investigation) for crackdown against the car thieves and ensure their arrest.

He also asked Zonal SPs and DSPs to explain their position over crime incidents in their areas and take effective measures to control crime.

The IGP asked DIG (Operations) to monitor all measures for effective policing in the city.