IGP Directs Linking CCTV Cameras In Police Facilities With CPO, RPO Offices

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 10:10 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi Monday directed the police high ups to re-operationlise all CCTV camera within one week and install camera in all police station's lockups and Muharares offices and directly linked them with CPO (Central Police Office) and offices of Regional Police Officers (RPOs) and District Police Officers (DPOs) to ensure 100% prevention of police alleged high handedness in this connection

He issued these directives while presiding over a video link conference in CPO office. The conference thoroughly discussed installation of CCTV cameras, revamping of police investigation and enlistment of deceased police sons in the police force.

Additional IGP Investigation, DIG Special Branch, DIG Operations, AIG Operations & AIG Establishment attending the conference while all Regional Police Officers and DPOs participated in the conference through video link from their respective regions and districts.

The IGP was informed that during the year 2013-14 CCTV cameras had been installed in 78 different police establishment including police lines, police stations and police posts.

The IGP declared that from now onward through these cameras police stations would be directly supervised from CPO and DPOs offices.

The IGP also directed the participants of the conference to prepare a summery for the purchase of cameras for remaining police stations and repair expenditure to be sent to the government for approval.

He also sought recommendations and suggestions from the Regional Police Officers for police investigation reforms and said that the much needed reforms in police investigations would go a long way in prevention of crime and increasing conviction rate to pave way for establishment of peaceful society.

He also directed the RPOs to enlist sons of police officials who had died during service within a week and send the report to the CPO.

The IGP maintained that police officials were precious asset of the force and all available resources would be utilized for their welfare and solutions of their confronting problems.

