IGP directs not to allow roads closure

Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar on Friday directed the RPOs and DPOs not to allow bloackage of roads in various cities across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar on Friday directed the RPOs and DPOs not to allow bloackage of roads in various cities across the province.

IG Punjab while issuing the directive said that special measures should be taken to save people traveling on the main highways, especially families, while the motorway and inter-district roads should not be allowed to be blocked for traffic, he added.

IG Punjab directed to take special measures to ensure the flow of traffic for ambulances and roads adjacent to hospitals.

He emphasised upon field police officers, Traffic Police and Punjab Highway Patrol toarrange special measures so that the citizens do not face any problem.