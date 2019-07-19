UrduPoint.com
IGP Directs Officers To Keep Open Doors For Public

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 07:37 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan directed the CCPO Lahore and RPOs, CPOs and DPOs to keep open doors of their offices for the public.

