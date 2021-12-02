IGP directs Pb constabulary to conduct anti riots refresher courses

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Wednesday said that duty of police officers and personnel to protect life and property of people was not a job but a service and sacred obligation.

He said that police should enhance their performance and eliminate mistrust between police and public with their diligent and courteous behavior.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that all the officials of force performing their duties in the field were an asset so all possible steps would be taken to increase their capacity and provision of modern resources.

IGP said that no officer or official who spoiled dignity of department would be allowed to remain a part of force.

He said that negative elements which have brought disrepute to force should be immediately removed as the entire force and department have to face criticism by activities of these few elements, he maintained.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that the best welfare and modern professional training of police force as per modern requirements was his top priority for which all possible steps would be taken with efficient use of available resources.

He directed that refresher courses on anti-riots should be conducted to enhance capacity of officials of police constabulary and there should be no shortage in providing modern resources, advanced vocational training and other facilities to the Anti-Riot personnel, he maintained. He gave these instructions while addressing the officers during his visit to Punjab Constabulary Headquarters, Farooqabad, Sheikhupura.

On his arrival at Punjab Constabulary Headquarters Farooqabad, a well-armed contingent of police saluted IG Punjab, after which IG Punjab reviewed practical exercises of trainees to deal with protests and miscreants. Commandant Punjab Constabulary, briefed IG Punjab on various sections and matters of PC Headquarters.

IG Punjab directed to impart best professional training to trainees in order to counter policing challenges. He said that policy of f reward and punishment under internal accountability should be continued.

He said that supervisory officers should ensure all possible steps under personal supervision for morale building and best welfare of the force.