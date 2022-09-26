IGP directs PHP to take action against violations on highways

Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar on Monday said that the morale of the officials had been increased by equalizing the allowance of the Punjab Highway Petrol force with Punjab Police by the Chief Minister of Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar on Monday said that the morale of the officials had been increased by equalizing the allowance of the Punjab Highway petrol force with Punjab Police by the Chief Minister of Punjab.

He said that the provision of new patrolling vehicles and modern resources would significantly improve the efficiency of PHP, while the establishment of new check posts would increase patrolling on the highways and further reduce highway crime.

The IG Punjab directed that the PHP teams should perform their duties more diligently in order to prevent accidents on the roads and no exception should be taken in action on violations of other laws including over speeding and illegal number plates.

Faisal Shahkar directed that the inspection and performance of the river check posts in different districts of the province should be monitored regularly, and said the patrolling process on motor boats should also be continued.

He said that Punjab Highway Patrol teams should remain alert to protect people's lives and property, prevent accidents and ensure smooth flow of traffic on all highways.

He said that preferential steps should be taken to serve and guide the citizens in their respective beat areas as a first response force.

He expressed these views while directing to officers in a meeting held at Central Police office.

During the meeting, Additional IGP PHP Riaz Nazir Gara while giving a briefing about the performance of PHP during this year said that 88 new check posts were being established to further improve patrolling system on all roads of the province.

Additional IGP PHP said that PHP had registered 6355 cases against law breakers for violating various laws during this year. About 925 cases were registered for violation of the Arms Ordinance, while 893 weapons including 43 kalashnikovs were recovered from possession of accused, he added.

The PHP teams arrested 22630 accused including 874 proclaimed offenders, 630 court absconders. Likewise, taking actions against drugs, 1183 cases were registered and 206 kg of heroin, 109 kg of hashish, 10 kg of opium and 13360 liters of liquor were recovered, he added.